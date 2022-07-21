Proposed Revisions to Saginaw High School Plan Aim to Lower Costs

Plans for the new Saginaw Public High School are undergoing changes to fit budget constraints. Saginaw United is a planned new high school merging four existing schools into one campus on the current site of Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy.
At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, the board was presented with proposed changes to the plans which aimed to address a bid that ended up $12 million over budget due to supply chain issues and inflation. The proposed update would remove a planned music room above the existing auditorium, instead adding a smaller music room on the first floor. The changes also call for the replacement of certain windows with metal panels, the removal of some permanent furniture fixtures, and the removal of a planned balcony in the second-story art room.
These changes, if adopted, would bring the $12 million dollar difference down to roughly $3.5 million over budget. The new building’s funding comes from a $100 million dollar grant, which the district is using to pay for four different building projects.