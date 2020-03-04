Proposal To Possibly Sell Bay County Market Could Be On County Board Agenda
The Bay County Market site may have new use. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
The Bay County Market could be under new ownership soon.
County Executive Jim Barcia says Bay City has emerged as the front runner to acquire the site as it works with the City Housing Commission to redevelop the former YMCA property on Columbus.
Barcia says a proposal to sell the Market might be on the County Board of Commissioners agenda March 10th.
Plans call for the old “Y” building to be demolished to make way for a new housing complex with the Market land utilized for parking.
On going maintenance costs were among the issues that prompted the County Board to put the Market up for sale recently.