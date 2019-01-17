Property Rezoning Request Approved In Saginaw Township

A rezoning request for property at 2160 North Center in Saginaw Township was okayed by Planning Commissioners Wednesday.

Township Director of Community Development Steve King says the more than three acre site will become an adult foster care facility. It’ll be under the guidance of DeShano Construction as part of Close to Home Assisted Living Saginaw.

King added the property which had been vacant for roughly two years could no longer be used as a nursing home due mainly to zoning changes.

He anticipates an opening later this year with about 50 patient beds and a still to be determined number of employees.