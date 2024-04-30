Project Currently Underway at the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control

Located at 5615 Bay Rd in Saginaw, the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control center is working on a new Surgery and Recovery Center within it’s facility. The goal is to have the project done by the end of this year. The facility will consist of a surgery room, recovery kennels, examination tables, and more.

Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Director, Rachel Horton, talks about the goals of the Surgery and recovery center and how it impacts the community.

For more information visit the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Resource Center.