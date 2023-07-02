Professional Sand Carving Competition is Back On

Artists from across Michigan and Ohio will gather in Saginaw June 8th through 10th for the Art Club Hub’s signature event. Art Club Hub is a grassroots organization who promotes artists to interact with the community by participating and organizing events to highlight three-demotional art.

Their signature event is the Annual Professional Sand Carving Competition, this is held at The Point, located at 6235 Gratiot Rd, Saginaw. The 2023 competition is the third year and the largest so far, with 30 artists to make 15 teams. Each artist has their specialty craft from woodcarving to icecarving, they will now work with sand. The community is welcome to watch the artists at work, enjoy music and food then vote on July 9th.

Art Club Hub member John Martinez says this is an opportunity to ask artists questions, “…open dialogue with the community and to inspire others is always great, the best part is to answer the question “How did you do that?””.

July 8th the artist will begin carving at 7am and work until July 9th at 2pm. Each team is given a pile of sand that is sponsored by a local business. Live music will be played by Stix and Stone at 3pm on July 9th, the winners will be announced at 5pm and Fool and the Flame will play live until 8pm.

For more information visit Art Club Hub.com or on Facebook