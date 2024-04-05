WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Procter & Gamble Recalls 8.2 Million Bags Of Tide, Gain, And Other Laundry Detergents

By News Desk
April 5, 2024 4:38PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble is recalling more than 8 million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada.

That’s because there’s a defect in the products’ child-resistant packaging.

According to P&G and regulators in both the U.S. and Canada, the outer packaging meant to prevent easy access to the liquid laundry detergents pods can split open near the zipper track — posing serious risks to children and others who may ingest them.

It could also lead to possible skin or eye injuries.

Consumers in possession of the now-recalled bags are instructed to keep the products out of children’s reach and contact P&G for a full refund and replacement bag to store the detergent, which itself remains safe to use for laundry purposes.

