      Weather Alert

Probation for Clare County Man Making Threats to Public Officials

Michael Percha
Jun 9, 2021 @ 8:05am
(Alpha Media file photo)

A 63-year-old Clare County man recently pleaded guilty to making threatening comments against elected members of Congress.

Daniel Thompson is charged with three counts of a malicious use of a service provided by a telecommunications service provider after making threats over email, phone conversations and voicemail to Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Senator Debbie Stabenow. Thompson is prohibited from making contact with either official or their staff and will serve two year’s probation with mental health and anger management treatment.

Popular Posts
Body Found In River In Midland
Man Dies, Wife Injured in Bay County Motorcycle Crash
Saginaw Man Wins $1 Million With Michigan Lottery Instant Game Ticket
Trump speaks at North Carolina GOP convention
Annual Riverside Art Festival Returns to Bay City
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On