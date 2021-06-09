Probation for Clare County Man Making Threats to Public Officials

A 63-year-old Clare County man recently pleaded guilty to making threatening comments against elected members of Congress.
Daniel Thompson is charged with three counts of a malicious use of a service provided by a telecommunications service provider after making threats over email, phone conversations and voicemail to Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Senator Debbie Stabenow. Thompson is prohibited from making contact with either official or their staff and will serve two year’s probation with mental health and anger management treatment.