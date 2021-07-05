Pro golfer Gene Siller and 2 other men shot dead on Georgia course

Three men including pro golfer Gene Siller were killed by an assailant who drove through a Georgia country club and started shooting Saturday afternoon, CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV reports. The suspect was still on the loose early Monday and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Golf pro Gene Siller in undated family photo. GoFundMe.com

Cobb County Police said they found the body of Director of Golf Eugene Siller on the green of the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw. He had a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers also found a white Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up truck that belonged to Paul Pierson on the green. Then, they discovered Pierson’s body and that of another man in the pick-up’s bed. Both had been shot.

The other man hasn’t been identified yet but is thought to have been Hispanic.

One witness told WGCL, “It was just kind of a frenzy and everybody was trying to figure out what was going on.”

Scene at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia after golf pro Gene Siller and two other men were found shot to death on a green on July 3, 2021. WGCL-TV

The Georgia State Golf Association tweeted its condolences to Siller’s family, as did the Professional Golf Association (PGA).

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.