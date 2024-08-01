Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open up about online bullying and social media

▶ Watch Video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open up about online bullying

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, talk about the perils of social media, online bullies and how they’re hoping to help families impacted by online harm, in an exclusive interview with “CBS News Sunday Morning” anchor Jane Pauley.

“Our kids are young. They’re three and five. They’re amazing,” Markle told Pauley in an interview to air on Sunday, August 4, and streamed on Paramount+. “But all you want to do as parents is protect them. And so, as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there, and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.”

The couple is launching a new program called The Parents Network with their charitable Archewell Foundation, which supports parents whose children have been impacted by online harm.

During the interview, Pauley also spoke with parents participating in the pilot program, who open up about how it helped them in their healing process after their child took their own life.

“At this point, we’ve got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder,” said Prince Harry. “And even the best first responders in the world wouldn’t be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this.”

