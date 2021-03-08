▶ Watch Video: Prince Harry and Meghan announce they’re having a baby girl

Among the several big revelations made during Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS is the gender of their second child.

“It’s a girl,” Prince Harry said, after the couple playfully argued over which one would make the announcement.

“Done,” Harry added, with Meghan echoing, “two is it,” revealing the couple does not intend to have any more children.

The baby is due this summer.

The couple announced they were expecting a second baby on Valentine’s Day, exactly 37 years after Princess Diana announced her pregnancy, but waited until the interview to reveal the gender of the child. They have not announced a name.

Asked about his initial reaction to the gender, Harry said, “Amazing. Just grateful. To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for? Now we’ve got our family, the four of us and our two dogs. It’s great.”

The joyful news also comes in the wake of unbearable sadness, as earlier in the year Meghan announced that she had experienced a miscarriage in an opinion piece in the New York Times. However, the two said they are excited and “extremely grateful” for the pregnancy, and the chance to have a daughter.

The couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in May 2019. During Sunday’s interview, Meghan said that unidentified royals had “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born.”

Harry clarified that the comments were not made by Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip, Oprah told CBS This Morning on Monday.

While Meghan was pregnant with Archie, she was informed that her child would not be given the title of prince or security, something that went against tradition.

“The idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled” was something that she says brought a lot of pain to her, because she feared for his safety, especially given her treatment in the tabloids.