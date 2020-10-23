President Trump Calls for Review of Delphi Salaried Retiree Pensions
Delphi World Headquarters, Troy, MI (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Delphi salaried retirees who had their pensions cut by as much as 70 percent 11 years ago could be getting closer to having them restored. President Trump issued a presidential memorandum Thursday, directing cabinet members to look into the situation and come back with recommendations.
Congressman Dan Kildee joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers in September to urge President Trump to intervene on behalf of the retirees with the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) to restore their pensions. He wrote a letter to the President in April supporting the retirees, by requesting that the PBGC join the retirees in asking the Sixth Circuit Court to pause judicial proceedings and work on a negotiated settlement. Kildee also called on Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to take action at a congressional hearing this past February.
The Delphi salaried retirees’ pensions were cut after both Delphi and General Motors went through bankruptcies. The retirees have been fighting ever since to get them restored. Delphi was once part of GM and previously had operations in Buena Vista Township. The facility is now occupied by Nexteer Automotive.