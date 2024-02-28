WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

President Biden Has Annual Physical Exam, Results Will Be Closely Watched Amid Reelection Bid

By News Desk
February 28, 2024 12:46PM EST
Share
Photo: MGN

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden spent about 2 1/2 hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Maryland for an annual physical that will be closely watched as the 81-year-old president seeks reelection.

The White House said Wednesday it will release a written summary later in the day of what it calls a “routine” checkup.

Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history and would be 86 by the end of a second term, should he win one.

After his last physical, performed in February 2023, doctors declared Biden “healthy, vigorous” and “fit” to handle his White House duties.

But voters are approaching this year’s election with misgivings about Biden’s age.

Popular Stories

1

One Dead, Two Injured in Hampton Township Crash
2

Clio Man Serving 48-Year Sentence Pleads No Contest to Additional CSC Charges
3

Fire Injures Two People, Damages Saginaw County Home
4

21-Year-Old Wins $500,000 on Ticket Purchased in Saginaw
5

Freeland Woman Arrested In Online Stolen Merchandise Scam