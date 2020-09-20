Prepare Your Farm For Tax Season Now – Online Workshop
October 21, 2020 10:00AM – 11:00AM
Zoom Webinar
Contact: For more information or questions, contact Florencia Colella at [email protected]
How confident are you in your ability to budget, save, set financial goals, perform a financial analysis of your farm, carry out financial management strategies, prepare for tax filing, or apply for a loan and then repay it? Do you feel how much stress this is already causing you?
A complicated situation calls for a proper toolkit!
The goal of this program is to help farmers who do not have a good recordkeeping system in place yet, get their records straight in preparation for tax filing, or for their annual meeting with their tax preparer in the next tax season. It is intended for producers who are not ready to buy an accounting software or pay a recordkeeper, and prefer spreadsheets or pen and paper, or have been using the shoebox method.
This will be the first of a series of webinars.
Come join us for the “Prepare your farm for tax season now” Online workshop and stop stressing about your farm’s finances.
