Preparations Ramping Up For Riverfront Beautification In Saginaw

Members of the Saginaw Riverfront Beautification Day Committee review plans during a meeting in the Saginaw City Council chambers at Saginaw City Hall

Saginaw Riverfront Beautification Days are coming up May 17th and 18th. Event planning committee member Nathan Collison foresees an expanded clean up zone including, but also going beyond areas like Wickes Park and Ojibway Island.

Collison is optimistic about chances for a successful event, given the progress made in recent years. Collison added goals include more volunteers, more supply donations like yard waste bags and more corporate sponsorships.

Registration begins at 8:30 AM both days with work between Nine and One and then lunch. To learn more, contact the city of Saginaw.