Pregnant Teen Shot in Saginaw

Dave Maurer
Apr 18, 2022 @ 7:00am

A pregnant woman is in critical condition following a shooting in Saginaw during the early morning hours Saturday, April 16.

The shooting occurred around midnight near Mason and Brockway streets. Investigators say the 17-year-old pregnant victim was shot while inside a vehicle. State Police say the victim was
transported to a local hospital for treatment. The baby survived the attack.

The incident remains under investigation. No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

