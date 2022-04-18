Pregnant Teen Shot in Saginaw

A pregnant woman is in critical condition following a shooting in Saginaw during the early morning hours Saturday, April 16.
The shooting occurred around midnight near Mason and Brockway streets. Investigators say the 17-year-old pregnant victim was shot while inside a vehicle. State Police say the victim was
transported to a local hospital for treatment. The baby survived the attack.
The incident remains under investigation. No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.