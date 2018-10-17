Prayers Encouraged Following The Death Of Bishop Joseph Cistone

Catholics throughout the Saginaw Diocese are mourning the death by natural causes of Bishop Joseph Cistone who was undergoing treatment for lung cancer.

Father Bill Rutkowski who’s Vicar General of the Diocese told reporters the 69 year old Cistone’s leadership will be missed. Rutkowski encouraged prayers for the Bishop’s soul plus his family and friends and for all the faithful of the Diocese.

Rutkowski added funeral arrangements remain incomplete and it’s unclear when the Pope will appoint a successor. In the meantime, a group of priests selected by the Bishop will handle day to day operations of the Diocese in consultation with the Detroit Archbishop.

Cistone had been Bishop of the Saginaw Diocese since 2009.