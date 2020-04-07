PPE Donations Urgently Needed Throughout MidMichiagn
In this April 2, 2020 photo, a nurse at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle holds a medical face shield prior to the start of her shift in a triage tent outside the Harborview emergency department used to intake arriving patients who have respiratory symptoms. The face shield was 3-D printed and assembled by a member of a network of volunteers using a design approved and hosted by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
The Michigan Health Improvement Alliance, Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance and their shared initiative THRIVE are putting out a call to action to the education community for personal protection equipment (PPE) for regional health systems, police departments, emergency medical services and more.
Shortages of PPEs from the COVID-19 pandemic are putting the health and lives of these critical workers at risk. THRIVE is coordinating donations with health systems and regional health departments to ensure the items get where they need to go.
Needed items include:
- N-95 Masks
- Hand Sanitizer (>60% alcohol)
- Disinfectant Wipes (>60% alcohol)
- Surgical gloves or single use disposable gloves
- Goggles
- Clear Face Shields
- Clear Safety Glasses
Donations in the Great Lakes Bay Region can be made at Saginaw Valley State University. Only donations made to SVSU need to complete the donation form, found here.
Materials can be dropped off Monday-Friday from 9 am – 4 pm to be distributed around the region. University facilities management prohibits hazardous or medical waste. Please do not drop off such materials with donations.
Donations in Huron County can be made Monday-Friday from 8 am – 4 pm at the Huron County Health Department located at 1142 South Van Dyke Road in Bad Axe.
In Isabella County, donations can be made to McLaren Isabella: Please call 989-772-6720 and arrangements with specific instructions will be made at that time for any donations, and will be delivered directly to the hospital. They can also be made to MidMichigan Isabella: Please call 989-956-9211 and arrangements with specific instructions will be made at that time for any donations, and will be delivered directly to the hospital.
For Gratiot County donations, Please contact Chief Nelson at 989-763-3347 or dnelson@ithacami.com for specific drop-off location and instructions.
And in Tuscola County, delivery is available Monday-Friday from 8 am – 4 pm at the Tuscola County Health Department at 1309 Cleaver Road in Caro.
For questions or more information, please email Dallas Rau at d.rau@thrivegreatlakesbay.org or Tera Szeliga at tszeliga@greatlakesbay.org.