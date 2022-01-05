Powerball jackpot increases to $630 million for Wednesday drawing

▶ Watch Video: Mega Millions and Powerball combined jackpots soar past $1 billion

Powerball players have another chance to win the coveted prize — and it’s a big one. The Powerball jackpot is now at $630 million, making it the seventh largest prize in the game’s history, lottery officials said Wednesday.

The drawing increased from $610 million after there were no winning tickets in Monday night’s drawing. If a winner is drawn on Wednesday, they will take home roughly $448.4 million in cash value.

Lottery officials said the price increase is due to a rise in Powerball sales across the country as 39 consecutive drawings failed to find a winner. The last time someone won was on October 4, 2021, according to Powerball.

An expired Powerball ticket. Lewis Geyer/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

There are several ways jackpot winners can receive their prize money. The lucky few have the option to take either a lump-sum payment of money or receive 30 annual payments over the course of 29 years. Those who choose annual payments will see a 5% payment increase each year.

Powerball is available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and costs $2 for a standard ticket.

Wednesday’s drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

If there is no winning ticket Wednesday, the Powerball jackpot will continue to grow, with the next drawing taking place on Saturday.

Jordan Freiman contributed to reporting