Power Outage Planned for Midland Sunday

By News Desk
February 17, 2023 4:00AM EST
source: Consumers Energy

Consumers Energy is planning an intentional power outage for the city of Midland this Sunday.

The outage will take place from midnight to 4:00 a.m. between Letts, S. Flajole, Eastman and Wackerly roads. Nearly 3,800 customers will be affected.

Consumers says the outage is required to conduct routine maintenance on behalf of ITC, an independent company that operates high voltage transmission lines in the region.

