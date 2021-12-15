Power Outage Affecting Saginaw

1,434 Consumers Energy customers in Saginaw are without power this morning (December 15).
The outages affect customers stretching north and south from I-675 to Erie St. and east and west from Fourth Ave. to the Saginaw River. The outage may have been caused by a vehicle crash reported at the intersection of Fordney and Rust avenues, near the Saginaw YMCA. Emergency crews are currently on the scene at that location.
Please avoid the area if possible, and remember to treat all traffic lights without power as four way stops.