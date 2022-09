Power Knocked Out in Saginaw Township Following Crash

A crash in Saginaw Township has knocked out power to more than 1,500 residents and businesses.

The crash occurred at State and Hemmeter around 6:20 Thursday morning. Emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash, with at least one person suffering injuries. The crash also knocked down power lines. Consumers Energy reports 1,535 customers in the area between Broackway, Court and Weiss streets are without power.

First responders and Consumers crews are on the scene. State Street between Hemmeter and Passolt is currently closed.