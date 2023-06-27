Potter Street Station Selected as STARS New Headquarters

Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services has officially selected Potter Street Station as its new headquarters.

The announcement comes after a year-long feasibility study was conducted to find a new location for the agency. According to executive director Glenn Steffens, Potter Street Station was selected because it has a chance to generate more development in the surrounding area than other locations would have. Additionally, Steffens says sources of funding for rehabilitating the historic building would likely be more available.

STARS says the next step is putting together funding for the project.