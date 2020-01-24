Potential Coronavirus Cases found in Michigan Counties
Coronavirus (Photo- National Institutes of Health; NIH)
The Center for Disease Control and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services local public health departments are actively monitoring the Coronavirus outbreak originating in Wuhan, China after potential reports of the virus in Michigan.
The Michigan health department has evaluated referrals from several counties and approved specimens from two individuals in Washtenaw County and one in Macomb County for testing, but at this time, the only approved testing for coronavirus is available at the CDC.
The Michigan State Laboratory is prepared to receive the specimens and then send them to the CDC for testing.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health says the department recognized the potential threat associated with the virus and is working to identify any suspected cases in Michigan.
She adds the department’s goal is to quickly identify individuals with the virus and prevent any potential spread.
Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of Fever, Cough, and Shortness of breath.
The CDC believes at this time that symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
If anyone believes that they have symptoms and have recently traveled to Wuhan, China, or have been in contact with someone who has had the virus, they should call their healthcare provider or hospital prior to arriving so that the appropriate preventive measures can be put in place.
Public health screenings for travelers from Wuhan have already begun implementation at 5 U.S. airports- Atlanta (ATL), Chicago (ORD), San Francisco (SFO), New York (JFK), and Los Angeles (LAX).
More information on the virus is available at CDC.gov/Coronavirus