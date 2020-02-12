      Weather Alert

Potential Animal Abuse Case On The Internet Highlighted

John Hall
Feb 11, 2020 @ 10:57pm
Bay County Director of Administrative Services and Veterans Affairs Craig Goulet. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

Potential animal cruelty cases including one from Bay County have shown up on the video hosting app Tick Tock.

County Director of Administrative Services and Veterans Affairs Craig  Goulet says the videos show dogs, cats, rabbits or mice being thrown in the air onto a floor or mattress. Goulet  informed the County Board of Commissioners about the situation at the end of their Tuesday meeting adding the local case is  still under investigation.

Goulet noted the people shown in the videos could face abuse charges.

