Pot Edibles Recalled from Bay City Facility

A marijuana processing facility in Bay City is facing a recall of one of its edible products.
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued the recall of Covert Cups, produced by 3843 Euclid LLC. The agency says safety requirement testing on March 23 of samples of the product were good, but it was later discovered around 10,000 Covert Cups were in different consumer packaging in a vault at the facility. Customers who purchased the product from a dispensary that sells it are asked to return it for proper disposal.
A list of retailers who sell the product can be found here.