Possible Murder Weapon Found in McWhirter Disappearance

As the investigation into the disappearance and potential murder of a Flushing woman continues, police believe a murder weapon has been found.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says a blunt object believed to be the weapon used to kill Kelly McWhirter was discovered at a woman’s home in Ogemaw County. The object was discovered after the woman called police and told them she had a visit from McWhirter’s husband, Steve Higgins. According to police, Higgins went to the woman’s residence last Tuesday, as police were actively searching for both he and McWhirter. Police say he did some yard work for the woman, but when she later learned police were looking for him, she told him to leave while pointing a shotgun at him.

Police pulled Higgins over in his truck the following day, and Higgins shot himself in the head during the traffic stop. He did not survive his injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Higgins’ dark-colored Ford F-150 or McWhirter’s 2022 Hyundai Tucson between October 13 and 18 to call 9-1-1.