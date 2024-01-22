Possible Former President Trump Testimony In Sex Abuse Defamation Trial Postponed Due To Juror Illness

NEW YORK (AP) — A juror’s illness has forced a postponement of the defamation trial for former President Donald Trump for at least a day, delaying the question of whether he’ll testify about his statements about sexual assault accuser E. Jean Carroll.

One of the jurors reported feeling ill and was told to go home and get tested for Covid.

Trump had been expected to testify as early as Monday about why he has spoken disparagingly about Carroll since she revealed her claims in a 2019 memoir.

The judge says he can’t say that the writer concocted her allegation, nor that she was motivated by financial or political considerations after a different jury found last year that Trump sexually abused Carroll.