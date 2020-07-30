Possible COVID-19 Exposure Temporarily Closes Saginaw Area Restaurant
source: Alpha Media Image Library
A Saginaw area restaurant is closing temporarily as a precaution, after several employees attended a private social gathering where they might have been exposed to COVID-19. The owner of Coty’s Landing posted a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page, saying nothing has been confirmed, but she decided to close in the interest of public safety until she feels it’s safe to return. The owner said they had been going above and beyond with safety protocols in the restaurant, but she still feels temporarily closing is the right step until she has more information.
The owner’s post concluded, “I will never put dollars before safety. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”