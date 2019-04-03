Positive Results Downtown Saginaw Holds Annual Meeting

In its annual meeting Wednesday, April 3, Positive Results Downtown Saginaw highlighted the successful events sponsored by the organization over the past year, plus showcased events it’s organizing throughout the coming year.

Board member Linda McGee says events like Harvest Days, the Outhouse Races, Friday Night Live and more are about getting people to come to the downtown area. She says to stay tuned for the organization’s biggest event, Friday Night Live, which will have something new during the summer concert series.

Positive Results is excited to have the new Delta College Saginaw Center in the heart of downtown. Delta president Dr. Jean Goodnow was the keynote speaker during the meeting. She gave an overview of some of the classes and programs the center will offer and why the school chose downtown Saginaw to build the center and says the center will be vital to the city.

The Positive Results board has also elected a new president. Tom Braley has ended his term and Brian Lechel will lead the organization.