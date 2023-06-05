Portland police deny “online rumors” linking deaths to serial killer

There is no evidence that the deaths of six women in and around Portland are connected to a serial killer, the Portland Police Bureau said on Sunday.

Suggestions on social media and in news articles that the cases were connected “have led to some anxiety and fear in our community, and we want to provide reassurance that the speculation is not supported by the facts,” the PPB said, calling the speculations “online rumors.”

The Portland Police Bureau “has no reason to believe these six cases are connected,” officials added.

All six cases are currently under investigation.

The deaths being investigated by the PPB include that of Kristin Smith, 22, whose remains were found by police in February in a wooded area of Portland’s Pleasant Valley neighborhood. She had been reported missing in December. The cause and manner of her death have not yet been determined. Detectives are asking anyone with information about Smith’s death to contact them.

Press Release: Addressing Online Rumors Surrounding Regional Death Investigations of 6 Women (Photo)

The PPB is also investigating the death of Ashley Real, 22, who was reported missing in March. Real’s remains were discovered in a wooded area in Eagle Creek by a man who was fishing nearby. Clackamas County detectives determined that Real’s death was “suspicious in nature,” but they have not concluded that she was the victim of a homicide, the PPB said.

Another case involves an unidentified woman found dead inside a tent in the Lents neighborhood of Portland. Officials said they had no reason to suspect foul play, and the PPBC Homicide Unit has not become involved in the investigation, the PPB said.

There is also no evidence that connects the three other deaths, which are being investigated by Multnomah County, Polk County and Clark County authorities, the PPB said.

“We ask that our community be aware of the facts about these cases before sharing speculation,” the PPB said, adding, “PPB is assuring our community that if we learn of an articulable danger, we will notify the public about it.”