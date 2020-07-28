Portion of I-75 in Saginaw County to Close for Two Nights This Week
The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to close part of I-75 in Saginaw County for two nights this week to allow beams to be set on the M-46 overpass. It’s part of a $61.5 million investment to rebuild 2.4 miles of I-75 in Saginaw County, including the M-46 bridge and interchange.
Between 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, and again from 9:00 p.m. Wednesday to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, that part of I-75 will be closed to traffic. I-75 through traffic will be detoured via one lane through the M-46 ramps. I-75 traffic exiting at M-46 will be detoured via Outer Drive, M-81 and Portsmouth Road. Eastbound and westbound M-46 through-traffic will also be detoured via Outer Drive, M-81 and Portsmouth Road.
The work is weather dependent and will be completed overnight on Thursday, if work is delayed due to weather. The project involves rebuilding and widening I-75 from Hess to the south junction of the I-675 interchange, reducing congestion and improving safety. It will also replace the I-75/M-46 interchange and M-46 bridge structures, improving traffic flow and reducing potential crashes.