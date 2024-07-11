Port Austin Man Charged In Child Pornography Investigation

A 30-year-old Port Austin man could serve time in prison if convicted of distributing child pornography.

Police say Michael Henne was sharing child sexually abusive material on the internet. The state police Interrnet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an investigation after getting a tip about the activity, seizing digital evidence from Henne’s home. He is currently awaiting his next court date in the Huron County Jail and is charged with aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.