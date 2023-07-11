“Pornographic” Books Under Review At Caro Area District Library

Some Caro residents are upset about select books at their local library.

At a board meeting of the Caro Area District Library on Monday, several residents spoke out against what they consider sexually explicit books in the children’s and teen’s sections. The books in question are “Let’s Talk About It,” “Sex is a Funny Word” and “It’s Perfectly Normal.” Parents and concerned residents say the words and images in the books can be considered pornographic and want them moved to the adult section.

The library has a process for removing books, a Request for Reconsideration, which have been submitted for all three books. The board will make a decision based on those requests on September 1. Library patrons can appeal that decision.