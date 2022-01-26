      Weather Alert

Pop-up Vaccine Clinic Scheduled in Bay City

Michael Percha
Jan 26, 2022 @ 7:52am

The NAACP Bay City Branch, The Historic Second Baptist Church of Bay City and the Great Lakes Bay Health Centers are offering a COVID-19 pop up vaccine clinic February 5 from 10:00 a.m. –  noon.

The clinic will be held at the church at 1770 West Youngs Ditch Rd. in Bay City. Anyone age five and older can receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while anyone age 12 and up can get their booster shot if it has been at least five months since receiving a second dose of the vaccine.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

Popular Posts
New Life Coming to Historic Bay City Building
Rash of Vehicle Thefts Hitting City of Saginaw
Vacant Building Destroyed in Bangor Township Fire
Wintry Weather Leads To Crashes And Freeway Closure
Man Robs Mt. Pleasant Auto Dealership but Leaves Own Vehicle Behind
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On