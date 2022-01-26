Pop-up Vaccine Clinic Scheduled in Bay City

The NAACP Bay City Branch, The Historic Second Baptist Church of Bay City and the Great Lakes Bay Health Centers are offering a COVID-19 pop up vaccine clinic February 5 from 10:00 a.m. – noon.
The clinic will be held at the church at 1770 West Youngs Ditch Rd. in Bay City. Anyone age five and older can receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while anyone age 12 and up can get their booster shot if it has been at least five months since receiving a second dose of the vaccine.
Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.