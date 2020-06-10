Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Site In Buena Vista Township
GLBHC COVID-19 Testing Site in downtown Saginaw (source: Saginaw Valley State University)
A pop-up COVID-19 testing site is opening in Buena Vista Township.
The site, administered by Great Lakes Bay Health Centers, will be available June 16 at Town Green Park at 1161 S. Outer Drive. Anyone at all can show up for testing and sample collection is free.
Tests will be administered in a tent or can be done in a person’s vehicle. Residents will need to bring an ID and insurance card, though anyone without insurance can still be tested.
The site will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or as long as test supplies last.