Pompeo says to expect possible 2024 announcement next year

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge on Thursday that if he decides to run for president, he will announce his bid sometime next year.

Pompeo, formerly a member of Congress, was both CIA director and secretary of state under former President Donald Trump. In the past several months, there has been speculation that he may seek his former boss’ job. During his interview on “Red and Blue,” Herridge pointed out that he has been working on his fitness and authored a new book, “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.”

When Herridge asked if he’s going to run for president next year, Pompeo responded, “I don’t know.”

“We haven’t figured that out,” he said. “You know — one could draw a straight line there. One shouldn’t. That would be bad data management. I was fitter before I was in politics too, so this is not unique. You don’t have to decide you want to run for president to get healthier.”

Although still undecided, he said the announcement would come “somewhere after the first of the year, first caucuses and until the beginning of ’24, but sometime in the spring of next year, we will begin to turn our focus to trying to get that right.”

“And if it’s not, Catherine, if it’s not me, if we conclude it’s not me, I’m going to stay in this fight,” Pompeo added.

The interview airs on CBS News’ “Red and Blue” Thursday night.