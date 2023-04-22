Listen Live
WSGW Program Stream
WSGW Local Sports Stream
Local News
Program Schedule
Sports
Detroit Tigers Baseball
Detroit Red Wings
U of M Football
U of M Basketball
SVSU Cardinals Football
Saginaw Spirit
Closings
NewsLetter
Rocketgrab Plus
Farm Service Radio
Political Advertising
About
The 790 Story
News Team
24/7 Newsroom
Employment Opportunities
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM
Listen
Saturday Morning With Charlie Rood
5:30am - 9:00am
Listen Live
WSGW Program Stream
WSGW Local Sports Stream
Local News
Program Schedule
Sports
Detroit Tigers Baseball
Detroit Red Wings
U of M Football
U of M Basketball
SVSU Cardinals Football
Saginaw Spirit
Closings
NewsLetter
Rocketgrab Plus
Farm Service Radio
Political Advertising
About
The 790 Story
News Team
24/7 Newsroom
Employment Opportunities
Contact
/
National News
Poll: Extreme weather leaves some worried they may have to move
By
CBS News
Recent articles by CBS News
Bindi Irwin welcomes baby girl and honors her late dad with name
“Sesame Street” introduces two new Black Muppets
101-year-old nun allowed to go to NCAA Tournament
“CBS Sunday Morning” special “The Woody Allen Interview” premieres March 28 on Paramount+
Tiger Woods home after rollover car crash
View More
April 22, 2023 8:11AM EDT
Share
Popular Stories
1
State Police Helicopter Aids in Chase and Arrest
2
Bay City Business Owner Thanks Community for Support after Fire
3
Crash on I-75 Claims Life of Saginaw Man
4
Cannabis Lounges Coming to Bay City
5
Minnesota Officer with Ties to Saginaw County Killed
You Might Also Like
Local News
Minnesota Officer with Ties to Saginaw County Killed
Local News
Bay City Business Owner Thanks Community for Support after Fire
Local News
Crash on I-75 Claims Life of Saginaw Man