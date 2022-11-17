Political leaders thank House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her service
▶ Watch Video: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi steps down from Democratic leadership position
U.S. political leaders are thanking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her service after she announced Thursday that she will not seek another term as the House Democratic leader. CBS News projected Wednesday that the Republicans had clinched a majority of seats in the House in the midterm elections.
Pelosi will continue to serve in the House after winning a 19th term representing Northern California’s Bay Area, but will assume a lower-profile role when the next Congress convenes in January.
Reactions poured in on social media from lawmakers across the political spectrum.
“When I think of Nancy Pelosi, I think of dignity,” President Biden wrote on Twitter. “America owes her a debt of gratitude for her service, patriotism, and dignity.”
Vice President Kamala Harris thanked House Speaker Pelosi for her leadership.
Former President Barack Obama wrote that Pelosi “will go down as one of most accomplished legislators in American history —breaking barriers, opening doors for others, and working every day to serve the American people.”
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren touted Pelosi’s work on affordable health care and the environment.
“Americans are better off thanks to her barrier-breaking leadership,” she tweeted.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted that Pelosi was the first woman to ever serve as House speaker, tweeting that “she has transformed practically every corner of American politics and has unquestionably made America a better, stronger, fairer nation.”
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders thanked Pelosi for all she has accomplished for the American people.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Pelosi’s vision and dedication to fighting for Americans “has made our country a better place.”
“You were there for me after I was shot. You’ve been there for our country in perilous times,” former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords said about Pelosi. Giffords survived an assassination attempt in 2011, and has since dedicated her life to gun violence prevention.
Rep. Eric Swalwell of California shared a photo of Nancy Pelosi hugging his daughter, tweeting, “My daughter and every little girl like her has countless more opportunities today than girls before them because @SpeakerPelosi served. #HerStory“
“She has made this country a better place, and we owe her a tremendous debt of gratitude.” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote.
“Thank you @SpeakerPelosi for your dedication, creativity, and leadership that has guided @HouseDemocrats through thick and thin,” Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost shared. He won in Florida’s 10th Congressional district and is the first Gen Z member of Congress.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar called the “impact” of Pelosi’s leadership “immeasurable.”
“I am so grateful for her friendship and leadership,” Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey wrote, sharing a picture of him and Pelosi together.
“Nancy Pelosi is a trailblazer,” Rep. Katie Porter of California posted on Twitter. “Her legacy will live on with our next generation of leaders.”
Former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan congratulated Pelosi for her time in the position.
Some Republican lawmakers, however, said they were pleased to see Pelosi step down from the position.
“Thank you for tendering your resignation from House Leadership today, @SpeakerPelosi, but I believe the American people fired you first,” Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina tweeted.
Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York tweeted that “House Republicans earned our Majority.”