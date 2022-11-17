Political leaders thank House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her service

▶ Watch Video: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi steps down from Democratic leadership position

U.S. political leaders are thanking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her service after she announced Thursday that she will not seek another term as the House Democratic leader. CBS News projected Wednesday that the Republicans had clinched a majority of seats in the House in the midterm elections.

Pelosi will continue to serve in the House after winning a 19th term representing Northern California’s Bay Area, but will assume a lower-profile role when the next Congress convenes in January.

Reactions poured in on social media from lawmakers across the political spectrum.

“When I think of Nancy Pelosi, I think of dignity,” President Biden wrote on Twitter. “America owes her a debt of gratitude for her service, patriotism, and dignity.”

When I think of Nancy Pelosi, I think of dignity. History will note her as the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in history – she is first, last, and always for the people. America owes her a debt of gratitude for her service, patriotism, and dignity. pic.twitter.com/U2xvEVC1E5 — President Biden (@POTUS) November 17, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris thanked House Speaker Pelosi for her leadership.

Thank you, @SpeakerPelosi. Our entire nation is forever grateful for your leadership. pic.twitter.com/a15KrDtSvE — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 17, 2022

Former President Barack Obama wrote that Pelosi “will go down as one of most accomplished legislators in American history —breaking barriers, opening doors for others, and working every day to serve the American people.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will go down as one of most accomplished legislators in American history—breaking barriers, opening doors for others, and working every day to serve the American people. I couldn’t be more grateful for her friendship and leadership. pic.twitter.com/zRYtKXVX88 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 17, 2022

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren touted Pelosi’s work on affordable health care and the environment.

“Americans are better off thanks to her barrier-breaking leadership,” she tweeted.

From major climate investments to more affordable health care, @SpeakerPelosi delivered for the people as one of the most effective leaders in Congress. Americans are better off thanks to her barrier-breaking leadership. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 17, 2022

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted that Pelosi was the first woman to ever serve as House speaker, tweeting that “she has transformed practically every corner of American politics and has unquestionably made America a better, stronger, fairer nation.”

Few leaders in American history have been as effective, as driven, and as successful as @SpeakerPelosi—the first woman ever to serve as Speaker She has transformed practically every corner of American politics and has unquestionably made America a better, stronger, fairer nation — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 17, 2022

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders thanked Pelosi for all she has accomplished for the American people.

Thank you, @SpeakerPelosi, for all that you have done and worked for throughout your years of dedicated service. Speaker of the House is no easy job and you should be proud of how much you have accomplished for the American people. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 17, 2022

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Pelosi’s vision and dedication to fighting for Americans “has made our country a better place.”

“When I first came to the House floor at 6 years old, never did I think I would go from homemaker to House Speaker.” Thank you @SpeakerPelosi for your leadership in public service. Your vision and dedication to fighting for Americans has made our country a better place. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) November 17, 2022

“You were there for me after I was shot. You’ve been there for our country in perilous times,” former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords said about Pelosi. Giffords survived an assassination attempt in 2011, and has since dedicated her life to gun violence prevention.

.@SpeakerPelosi, you were there for me after I was shot. You’ve been there for our country in perilous times. As a friend and as a leader, you have answered the call. Thank you for your service. Strong women get things done! pic.twitter.com/45YQSChCgT — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) November 17, 2022

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California shared a photo of Nancy Pelosi hugging his daughter, tweeting, “My daughter and every little girl like her has countless more opportunities today than girls before them because @SpeakerPelosi served. #HerStory“

My daughter and every little girl like her has countless more opportunities today than girls before them because @SpeakerPelosi served. #HerStory pic.twitter.com/notk2F0ZYS — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 17, 2022

“She has made this country a better place, and we owe her a tremendous debt of gratitude.” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote.

As the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House, @SpeakerPelosi has helped lead our country through tremendous crises with grit and grace. She has made this country a better place, and we owe her a tremendous debt of gratitude. pic.twitter.com/h7aNvweuJp — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 17, 2022

“Thank you @SpeakerPelosi for your dedication, creativity, and leadership that has guided @HouseDemocrats through thick and thin,” Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost shared. He won in Florida’s 10th Congressional district and is the first Gen Z member of Congress.

Thank you @SpeakerPelosi for your dedication, creativity, and leadership that has guided @HouseDemocrats through thick and thin. Honored to serve with you. pic.twitter.com/Ebe7pJ2okZ — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) November 17, 2022

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar called the “impact” of Pelosi’s leadership “immeasurable.”

The impact of @SpeakerPelosi’s leadership is immeasurable, but at the center is this: She has always fought for the American people. Thank you, Madam Speaker. pic.twitter.com/aGCJABvIBQ — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 17, 2022

“I am so grateful for her friendship and leadership,” Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey wrote, sharing a picture of him and Pelosi together.

America is better because Nancy Pelosi chose to serve. I am so grateful for her friendship and leadership. pic.twitter.com/aPnCdhVrpv — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 17, 2022

“Nancy Pelosi is a trailblazer,” Rep. Katie Porter of California posted on Twitter. “Her legacy will live on with our next generation of leaders.”

Nancy Pelosi is a trailblazer. A fierce advocate for California and our entire country, she was fearless in the face of impeachments and insurrection. Her legacy will live on with our next generation of leaders. — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) November 17, 2022

Former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan congratulated Pelosi for her time in the position.

I tip my cap as I welcome @speakerpelosi to the former speaker’s club and congratulate her on a historic career in the House. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) November 17, 2022

Some Republican lawmakers, however, said they were pleased to see Pelosi step down from the position.

“Thank you for tendering your resignation from House Leadership today, @SpeakerPelosi, but I believe the American people fired you first,” Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina tweeted.

Thank you for tendering your resignation from House Leadership today, @SpeakerPelosi, but I believe the American people fired you first. — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) November 17, 2022

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York tweeted that “House Republicans earned our Majority.”