Political Candidates Face A Different Panel

31st State Senate candidate Kevin Daley answers a question from a panel of future voters during a candidate forum at the Boys & Girls Clubs in Bay City. (Photo courtesy of Michigan's Children)

With the general election some three weeks away, candidates for some state offices were taking questions from a different audience.

Michigan’s Children President and CEO Matt Gillard says it was voters of the future asking the questions. Gillard said there were no ‘got yah’ questions and the young people had given lots of thought to their questions.

The candidates were Sarah Schulz and Annette Glenn, running for the 98th State House District in Bay and Midland Counties and Susan Kowalski, a Republican challenging Representative Brian Elder in the 96th State House District. The Bay City Democrat and Bay County Clerk Cynthia Luczak, Daley’s Senate opponent, did not attend Monday’s candidate forum.

The questions dealt with issues including legalized marijuana, bullying, abuse, after school programs, bridges and roads. The forum was cosponsored by two children’s advocacy groups, Michigan’s Children and The Michigan AfterSchool Partnership along with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Great Lakes Bay Region.