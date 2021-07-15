Police Standoff in Arenac County Believed to Be Hostage Situation

Several nearby homes were evacuated after police from the Arenac County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and the Saginaw-Chippewa Tribal Police Department responded to a possible hostage situation in the White’s Beach area of Standish along Lake Huron.
Officials say they’ve been at a standoff with two men in the residence (one of whom is injured) believed to have a weapon and a hostage.
Police say the matter appears to stem from a vehicle chase elsewhere in the county on Tuesday night.
Members of the White’s Beach Community Facebook group say Police have been responding to the situation since approximately 4:30 this morning.
The suspects in that case got away and an Arenac County deputy’s patrol car was damaged in the chase.
Updates will be provided as they become available.