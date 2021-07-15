      Weather Alert

Police Standoff in Arenac County Believed to Be Hostage Situation

Ric Antonio
Jul 15, 2021 @ 12:55pm
Photo courtesy of Ron Haven, 'Whites Beach Standish Michigan' Facebook Group

Several nearby homes were evacuated after police from the Arenac County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and the Saginaw-Chippewa Tribal Police Department responded to a possible hostage situation in the White’s Beach area of Standish along Lake Huron.

Officials say they’ve been at a standoff with two men in the residence (one of whom is injured) believed to have a weapon and a hostage.

Photo courtesy of Ron Haven, ‘Whites Beach Standish Michigan’ Facebook Group

Police say the matter appears to stem from a vehicle chase elsewhere in the county on Tuesday night.

Members of the White’s Beach Community Facebook group say Police have been responding to the situation since approximately 4:30 this morning.

The suspects in that case got away and an Arenac County deputy’s patrol car was damaged in the chase.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Photo courtesy of Ron Haven, ‘Whites Beach Standish Michigan’ Facebook Group

