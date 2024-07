A teen girl was reported missing from the Flint area.

15-year-old Janiya Mona McClain was last seen June 28 at her residence in the 1000 block of East Hemphill Road. Police say she was wearing pajamas at the time of her disappearance, but aren’t sure of the color or style.

Anyone with information on McClain’s whereabouts is asked to call the Flint Police Department at (810) 237-6951 or 9-1-1.