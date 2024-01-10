Police Searching for Suspect in January 1st Homicide

Police in Saginaw are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in the murder of 36-year-old James Rodriguez on January 1st.

According to Michigan State Police, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 32-year-old Zachary Laurence Rodriguez in connection with the shooting at the Neutral Zone bar. Rodriguez is described as a white man, standing 5′ 7″ tall and weighing 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Rodriguez is considered armed and dangerous. Rodriguez is known to have ties to Texas, but may still be in Michigan, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at (989) 759-1605 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.