Police Searching for Suspect in Buena Vista Township Shooting

A 43-year-old man was critically injured after a shooting in Buena Vista Township Sunday night.

According to police, a woman and her boyfriend had been arguing at the woman’s home in the 1100 block of South 25th Street around 10:00, when the woman stepped outside. The woman told investigators she heard multiple gunshots and returned to find her brother had been shot and her boyfriend was holding a handgun. Officials say the boyfriend fled the scene in a 2006 Chevrolet S-10, which was later found abandoned in Saginaw. The woman’s brother was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

Authorities say the suspect has not yet been found. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 989-577-9583.