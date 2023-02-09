WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Police Searching for Suspect after Traffic Stop Turns Up Guns and Drugs

February 9, 2023 11:30AM EST
Image from MSP Feb. 9, 2023

Police are looking for a suspect who they say fled from a traffic stop in Saginaw early Wednesday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for making an improper turn around 2:00 a.m. near Woodbridge and Congress, when the driver fled on foot.

Police reported finding a pistol, suspected narcotics, and large amounts of cash on the passenger of the vehicle, who was arrested.

A further search of the vehicle turned up a Draco-style pistol in the trunk, according to police.

The passenger was lodged in the Saginaw County Jail, and a warrant is being sought for the driver, who police say was identified before running away.

