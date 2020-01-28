Police Searching for Missing Shiawassee County Teens
(source: Shiawassee County Sheriff's Department)
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two runaway teen girls.
Police say Frankie Jade Beals and Elizabeth Ann Lang, both 15, left their homes Sunday, January 26. Beals is from Laingsburg. She is 5’1″, 130 pounds with purple hair. Lang, of Perry, is 5’5″, 110 pounds with red-brown hair.
The girls may be with another suspected runaway, 15-year-old Aaron Oski of Clinton County. Please call (989) 743-3411 ext. 7223 if you have any information.