The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Jeremiah Albosta was last seen Tuesday, August 28 around 10:00 p.m. in Albee Township, though he may have been spotted Wednesday near the area of Sheridan and M-13 around 4:00 p.m. He was reported missing Wednesday. Police say he may be headed south on a bicycle. Anyone with information about Albosta’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or Detective Larry Biniecki at (989) 790-5442.