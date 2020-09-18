Police Searching for Missing Saginaw-Area Man
Source: Michigan State Police
State Police are looking for a missing elderly man. Seventy-eight-year-old Karl Marker was last seen Thursday around 8:00 a.m. His family said he was going to the Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township, and was only supposed to be gone for about an hour, but never returned. The family also told police Marker suffers from dementia.
He was driving a tan or silver 2011 GMC Savannah with the license plate AUY500. The van pictured is similar to the one Marker was driving.
Marker is white, 5’7″ and 185 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue pants and possibly a tan jacket. Anyone with information about Marker’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at (517) 334-6223.