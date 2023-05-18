Police Searching for Missing Northern Michigan Teens
May 18, 2023 4:19PM EDT
Police are looking for two teenagers they say ran away from the Cadillac area.
According to Michigan State Police, 16-year-old Dylan Dostert and 15-year-old Bailie Smith, who goes by Zane, left Wexford County around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, heading for an unknown destination.
Authorities say they are driving a 2012 black Jeep Liberty with the license plate DZX9209.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at (231) 779-6040 or call 9-1-1.