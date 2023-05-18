WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Police Searching for Missing Northern Michigan Teens

By jonathan.dent
May 18, 2023 4:19PM EDT
Share
Police Searching for Missing Northern Michigan Teens
Dylan Dostert and Bailie “Zane” Smith (MSP)

Police are looking for two teenagers they say ran away from the Cadillac area.

According to Michigan State Police, 16-year-old Dylan Dostert and 15-year-old Bailie Smith, who goes by Zane, left Wexford County around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, heading for an unknown destination.

Authorities say they are driving a 2012 black Jeep Liberty with the license plate DZX9209.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at (231) 779-6040 or call 9-1-1.

Popular Stories

1

Crash in Midland County Claims Life of Motorcyclist
2

Hemlock Semiconductor Donates to Hemlock PSD
3

Saginaw Man Charged in Wrong Way Police Chase
4

Wildfire Credit Union Longtime Employee, Linda McGee, Retires
5

Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce Hears Workforce Update