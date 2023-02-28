Police Searching for 55-Year-Old from Northern Michigan

Matthew Chobany (MSP)

Police in Northern Michigan are asking for help locating a missing 55-year-old man from Carp Lake.

Matthew Chobany was last seen on Wednesday, February 22nd. Police say he left his truck at his home and told others that he was going to Mio with an unknown woman he met online, and he hasn’t been heard from since.

Chobany is a white male with blue eyes, approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on Chobany’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or Michigan State Police Gaylord Area Dispatch at (989) 732-5141.