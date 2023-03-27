Police Search for Two Suspects in Attempted Robbery in Bay City

Police are looking for two suspects after an attempted robbery in Bay City early Monday afternoon.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety says that at 12:26, officers responded to the Herman Hiss & Company jewelry store on Washington Avenue, where a male and a female had been posing as customers before trying to run out of the building with some of the merchandise.

Police say that employees stopped the 23-year-old male from Detroit, but the female exited and fled in a tan Ford Taurus driven by a third female just as law enforcement arrived. Police say they pursued, but stopped the chase due to the suspects’ reckless driving. The vehicle was last seen driving south on Broadway Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a black female between 20 and 25 years old with a medical face mask, brown and black hat, and a blue jean jacket. The driver is described as an older black female.

Police say the jewelry was recovered and the male suspect was arrested and lodged at the Bay County Jail.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at (989) 892-8571, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422 JAIL.